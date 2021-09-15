PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire forced brief evacuations Friday afternoon in a Pleasanton neighborhood before fire crews got the upper hand. The fire burned in an area just west of Interstate 680, south of Sunol Blvd. and east of the Calippe Golf Course. There were reports some eight to ten spot fires in the area. Pleasanton police requested the evacuation of homes on Inspiration Terrace, Happy Valley Road, Sanctuary Lane and Sleepy Head Lane. A vegetation fire burns just east of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton, September 17, 2021. (Sarah Jochum) As of 5:08 p.m. the Alameda County Fire Department said the fire had been contained. At around 5:45 p.m. residents were told they could safely return to their homes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO