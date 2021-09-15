CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

FLAMES UP

thecantonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire departments were called out to a vehicle fire on Farm-to-Market 17, one mile north of Interstate 20 on Tuesday, Sept. 14. According to eyewitness reports, the driver of the vehicle reported smelling smoke and got out of the vehicle before it caught fire. FM 17 was backed up for ...

www.thecantonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Crews respond to home under construction engulfed in flames

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A home under construction in the Ogden area was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Around 3:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a home under construction on Pleasant Point that was fully engulfed. New Hanover County Fire Department responded after neighbors called 911. It’s...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy firefighters douse flaming tractor

YOUNG TWP. — The Lindsey Fire Company was dispatched to a tractor fire at 3:45 p.m. Friday on Dutchtown Road in Young Township. When Lindsey’s Engine-40 arrived on the scene, responders found a John Deere lawn tractor fully involved but not endangering any structures. Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but...
YOUNG, AZ
NWI.com

Fireworks caused Porter County home to go up in flames, officials say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Fireworks that weren't disposed of properly caused a Porter County home to go up in flames Saturday evening, officials said. Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 East block of U.S. 6 in Jackson Township, according to a press release from the fire department.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WSAZ

House catches fire, flames spread to nearby homes

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home caught fire Tuesday morning and the flames spread to two other homes in Fenwick, the Richwood Fire Department confirms. Firefighters tell WSAZ.com stations 1, 2, 3 and 4 responded to the fire on Stoney Lonesome Road. Firefighters are asking drivers to be cautious when...
RICHWOOD, WV
hillsdalecollegian.com

Flames erupt at house near campus

A fire erupted at a house near campus on the evening of Aug. 21. The fire began on the back porch, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner, and spread to the interior of the house. The home is located at 27 Mead St., at the intersection with Union Street.
HILLSDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Car bursts into flames in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car traveling through Dudley caught fire and burst into flames late Thursday night. Crews responding to a report of a car fire in the area of Mill Road and Route 131 shortly before 11 p.m. found a white sedan that was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Dudley Fire Department.
DUDLEY, MA
WTRF

Over 1,000 bales of hay go up in flames in Bloomingdale

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) Unionport Fire Chief James Westfall tells 7NEWS reports of a barn fire came in around 6 AM Tuesday. Chief Westfall says one of his firefighters spotted the glow on the way to work. Once fire crews arrived, they found a Quonset hut completely on fire on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa Squatter Site Goes up in Flames

A single-story structure in Pāhoa was the scene of a blaze during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 18. The Hawai´i Fire Department (HFD) said in its official report that the abandoned residence, complete with a carport, appeared to be under the use of squatters based on evidence at the scene.
PĀHOA, HI
Canyon News

Strip Mall Ignites In Flames In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched to 22851 West Ventura Boulevard on September 5 at 6:20 a.m. after receiving a call about a structure fire inside a one-story strip mall. 31 LAFD fire personnel aggressively extinguished the blaze in 16 minutes. A dumpster and a substance stored at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crews Contain Pleasanton Vegetation Fire Near Interstate 680; Evacuations Lifted

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire forced brief evacuations Friday afternoon in a Pleasanton neighborhood before fire crews got the upper hand. The fire burned in an area just west of Interstate 680, south of Sunol Blvd. and east of the Calippe Golf Course. There were reports some eight to ten spot fires in the area. Pleasanton police requested the evacuation of homes on Inspiration Terrace, Happy Valley Road, Sanctuary Lane and Sleepy Head Lane. A vegetation fire burns just east of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton, September 17, 2021. (Sarah Jochum) As of 5:08 p.m. the Alameda County Fire Department said the fire had been contained. At around 5:45 p.m. residents were told they could safely return to their homes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
PLEASANTON, CA
Fresno Bee

Large fire burns off Highway 41 near Fresno as 30,000-square-foot building goes up in flames

Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire burning off of Highway 41 near Avenue 11 just north of Fresno. The 30,000-square-foot building used by Public Auction R Us was fully involved in flames Thursday afternoon, according to the Madera County Fire Department. The building is just south of the new Riverstone development and about five miles north of River Park Shopping Center.
FRESNO, CA
FOX21News.com

UPDATE: Deadly crash on I-25 under further investigation

UPDATE: The Colorado State Patrol was informed of a single-vehicle crash that happened on the on-ramp from Interquest Parkway onto I-25 southbound on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead shortly after fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The initial investigation showed that...
COLORADO STATE
uticaphoenix.net

A Florida animal shelter went up in flames

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 2 Pilots Injured, 3 Homes Hit

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth Sunday, September 19, seriously injuring two pilots and damaging three homes. Three residents of those homes were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. The crash happened between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. (credit: Sara Waeltz) Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said they received the call regarding the downed plane just before 11 a.m. “Initially units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines,” said Manoushagian. “Another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood.” Both injured pilots...
LAKE WORTH, TX
Valley News

Weed abatement helps deter flames

When authorities talk about defensible space – the area between your home and a potential fiery disaster – they are being serious. The Rock Fire in Anza that torched 295 acres Aug. 24 brought that into perspective. Four homes and seven outbuildings were destroyed. Well-maintained defensible space helped save at least one home from the flames. Mowing, weed whacking, pruning and relocating combustible materials like firewood piles are advised to help create a buffer between structures and a possible inferno. Anza Valley residents are familiar with the dangers of not maintaining a buffer zone and the importance of employing hazard reduction methods to keep it in good shape. The state recommends that light fuels such as grass, small shrubs and weeds should be abated and tree branches.
ANZA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy