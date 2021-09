WINONA PETERS

Winona Irene Swegle was born 15 January 1927 in Liberty township, Clarke, Co., Iowa to Jay J. and M. Rosamond (Cowles) Swegle. Winona graduated from Indianola High School at just 16 years old. On 24 July 1948 she married Vern Peters. They became a military family who lived in various states. After Vern’s retirement they moved to Fort Dodge where Winona worked as a podiatrist assistant. She was preceded in death by her husband Vern 11 September 2005, her parents, her brother Wayne E. Swegle, and a daughter-in-law Bev Peters.