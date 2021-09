In recalling our school experiences, I hope we have positive memories. Some individuals, however, feel pain when they reflect on their schooling. One well-dressed man told me many years ago that visiting an elementary school gave him feelings of sadness because his learning disability had caused him to feel rejected during those years. Students have many dimensions, and I believe our schools sincerely attempt to help the whole person. I join all who pledge regular prayers for teachers and students this year. “Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you” (3 John 3:2a).

