Michael Winship Elected President Of WGA East, But His Slate Takes A Drubbing – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Michael Winship, running unopposed, has been elected president of the WGA East, the guild said Tuesday, but his running mates for seats on the guild's council took a drubbing. Seven candidates on the opposition's Solidarity slate were elected to the council, compared to only four on Winship's Inclusion & Experience slate.

Deadline

Michael Winship Elected President Of WGA East, But His Slate Takes A Drubbing In Council Races

Michael Winship, running unopposed, has been elected president of the WGA East, the guild said Tuesday, but his running mates for seats on the guild’s council took a drubbing. Seven candidates on the opposition’s Solidarity slate were elected to the council, compared to only four on Winship’s Inclusion & Experience slate. Winship, an award-winning news and documentary writer, led the guild during the tumultuous 2007-08 writers strike, serving as president for five consecutive two-year terms – starting just before the strike and ending in 2017. His running mates this time were Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, who was elected vice president, and Chris...
