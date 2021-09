All eyes are on California where voters are about to decide the fate of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Recent polls show more than 50% of voters are opposed to cutting the Democratic governor’s term short, and Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than five-million. Tuesday’s ballot asks voters if they want to recall Newsom and, if so, which of 46 candidates they want to take his place. If more than 50% of voters favor a recall, the candidate with the most votes will be the new governor.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO