Four county attorneys call for repeal of death penalty in Utah

The prosecuting attorneys of four counties are speaking out in support of repealing the death penalty in Utah.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill formed the coalition , which is urging the public and legislators to support the repeal.

In addition to Gill, the group includes Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, and Grand County Attorney Christina Sloan.

The death penalty has been used to execute more than 50 people since 1850. The attorneys say data shows the death penalty fails to deter crime and that it is "an irreversible sentence within an imperfect justice system."

"Real criminal justice reform is what we really need to be focusing on — in our legislatures, in our budget hearings, in our policy decisions. Because real criminal justice reform will not occur until we eliminate the death penalty,” Leavitt said.

