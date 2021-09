The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is set for Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. The event offers businesses and organizations an opportunity to share information about their products and services. The Navasota High School Diamonettes will be serving dinner as a fundraiser, and local businesses will have samples, door prizes and giveaways. Companies also will accept job applications. Admission is free.