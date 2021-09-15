CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Who knows our options when Covid protocols go too far? — Washington County News

ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

Kansans need advocates who can work within the community when dealing with Covid-related government overreach, especially in schools. During the pandemic, Republican leadership in the legislature put an end to many of Governor Kelly’s strong-hand tactics that lasted well past their necessary usefulness. But that hasn’t stopped local governmental entities from continuing restrictive policies and procedures that are basically echoes of Kelly’s top-down approach.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a year ago. RELATED: Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut Down
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
wmay.com

Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate

Another Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Daily Orange

Some faculty call for online class options, stricter COVID-19 protocols

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On the first day of the fall 2021 semester, history professor Elisabeth Lasch-Quinn taught an in-person lecture to nearly 200 students. She loves her students, and when she’s able to teach in-person, she’s “in bliss.”
SYRACUSE, NY
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Clinton Herald

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center updates visitor policy

CLINTON — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center announced Friday that it is updating its visitor policy due to the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and service counties. Effective Monday, patients are allowed one visitor at a time. Masks will continue to be required in all MercyOne facilities, regardless...
CLINTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Health And Safety#Kansans#Republican#Kdhe#Healthcare
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County schools to keep current Covid protocols

The Graves County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep their current protocols in place, which includes masking in all school buildings and buses. In a statement on social media the board said, "the decision was informed by the county’s current Covid-19 positivity rate, local health department recommendations, and quarantine guidelines that must be followed."
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
klcc.org

No Evidence Of COVID Spread In Lane County Classrooms So Far

Health officials say in the first week of school, there has been no direct evidence of classroom transmission. However there have been cases in school-aged kids. Spokesperson Jason Davis gave a current example. “We have two individuals sick in the same class but each individual has a different epidemiological link that is traced back to extracurricular activities,” he said.
KMTV 3 News Now

Mask mandate begins Wednesday at CB schools

On Wednesday, following a federal judge’s ruling which temporarily halts a mask mandate ban in Iowa Schools, the Council Bluffs Community School District said it “will expect all students, staff and visitors to wear masks at school during school hours and when physical distancing is not possible.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County COVID update, September 14

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Monday. There were also 17 new recoveries. Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):. Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 472 (- 16) COVID-19 + Active Cases: 157 (- 1) COVID-19 +...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Emergency agency reminds county of COVID resources, protocol

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Seneca County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the resources available for testing and vaccinations, and the protocols for people who have been exposed to the virus or are feeling ill. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:. • Fever or chills. • Cough.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
ctnewsonline.com

District still sees COVID cases, keeps close watch

The Winfield school district continues to see COVID cases among students and staff, though the positivity rate of testing is still between 2 and 4 percent, according to superintendent Nathan Reed. “That’s not outrageous,” he said. He did not have numbers to share but said the virus is being spread...
WINFIELD, KS
ctnewsonline.com

USD 470 keeps mask requirement, boosts testing

The Arkansas City school board on Monday voted 6-1 to keep a mask requirement in place over the objections of a small group of parents and an online petition against the mask mandate that began Sept. 1. Board member Tyler Yung opposed the decision. The board also approved the adoption...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Mask mandate continues for Ark City schools

The Arkansas City school board on Monday decided to keep a mask requirement in place for at least two more weeks and approved a plan that includes daily testing of close contacts to reduce the number of quarantined students. The board also wants to explore a "threshold" policy of eliminating...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cobb hopes to steer employees toward vaccination with new paid leave policy

MARIETTA — Cobb County estimates its employee vaccination rate sits at around 48% – lower than that of county residents as a whole – and county commissioners will consider Tuesday a policy intended to drive that number up. Human Resources Director Tony Hagler has proposed a new emergency leave policy...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy