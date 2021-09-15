Who knows our options when Covid protocols go too far? — Washington County News
Kansans need advocates who can work within the community when dealing with Covid-related government overreach, especially in schools. During the pandemic, Republican leadership in the legislature put an end to many of Governor Kelly’s strong-hand tactics that lasted well past their necessary usefulness. But that hasn’t stopped local governmental entities from continuing restrictive policies and procedures that are basically echoes of Kelly’s top-down approach.www.ctnewsonline.com
