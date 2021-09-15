Hiker rescue underway on Lone Mountain

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it responded to a mountain rescue call at about 8:24 p.m. on Lone Mountain.

LVFR says a female adult fell, fractured her ankle and cannot walk.

Crews are preparing to bring the victim down the trail to be transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

