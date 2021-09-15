Foley council approves FY22 budget

FOLEY - The Foley council has approved the FY22 budget, one Mayor Ralph Hellmich called “balanced.”. “It’s fiscally conservative yet it is aggressive in many ways,” said Hellmich. “We’re adopting quite a few projects, hiring new personnel because of the growth of the city, and I think in discussions with all of the council we all recognized that the growth of our area demands that we do things to keep up for our quality of life.”