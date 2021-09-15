CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foley, AL

Foley council approves FY22 budget

By Jessica Vaughn
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 5 days ago

FOLEY - The Foley council has approved the FY22 budget, one Mayor Ralph Hellmich called “balanced.”. “It’s fiscally conservative yet it is aggressive in many ways,” said Hellmich. “We’re adopting quite a few projects, hiring new personnel because of the growth of the city, and I think in discussions with all of the council we all recognized that the growth of our area demands that we do things to keep up for our quality of life.”

www.gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Foley, AL
Government
City
Foley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budgeting#Balanced Budget#Public Works Department#Sports Tourism#Fy22 Budget#Fy21#The Foley Beach Express
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy