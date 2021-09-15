Portion of East 13th to close again
The City of Sedalia was notified by a construction contractor for Bothwell Regional Health Center that a portion of East 13th Street will again need to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 to allow for additional construction equipment and materials to be delivered and moved onto hospital buildings. The Health Center’s Emergency Room drive will remain open to all traffic needing access to the Health Center.www.sedaliademocrat.com
