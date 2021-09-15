CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats unveil new elections bill

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats unveiled a pared-back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. But the new compromise legislation is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate, facing the...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden agenda in limbo amid 'intense' reconciliation talks, Dems allegedly holding infrastructure 'hostage'

President Biden's two major economic agenda items hang in the balance this week as Democrats continue "intense discussions" on their $3.5 trillion spending plan and some Republicans are warning that their support for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could evaporate Democrats ‘linked’ it with reconciliation. "It's gotten completely off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Senate Democrats#Election Security#Republican#Gop#D Minn#The Associated Press#House
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, other Democrats push new voting rights bill

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and other Senate Democrats are charging forward on a new voting bill, but there is no indication they will be able to win Republican support in the chamber, or change the filibuster, to pass the plan. Yet Klobuchar said in an interview that she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy