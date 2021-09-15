CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

'It's a shame. Honestly, it's a shame': Caitlyn Jenner reacts to 1% showing in California recall

By Eric Brooks
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

Voters resoundingly rejected a recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, in turn ending reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner’s first gubernatorial run.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Caitlyn Jenner’s Live-In Manager Cashes In On Her Run for Governor

Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for the California governorship has its fair share of seasoned political consultants—but the person who keeps her other non-political ventures on track also appears to be benefiting from Jenner’s long-shot run. As of the most recent filing, Jenner has paid $35,000 to Como Ventures LLC, an entity...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Caitlyn Jenner got absolutely destroyed in Gavin Newsom recall election

Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner secured just a tiny sliver of the replacement vote in the Gavin Newsom recall election, according to preliminary voting results. Jenner's face-plant is especially notable given that she was one of the candidates with the most substantial name recognition in not just...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Caitlyn Jenner says she backs Texas’s new ban on abortions beyond six weeks: ‘That’s their decision’

Caitlyn Jenner says she supports Texas’s new abortion ban that prevents women getting the procedure in almost all cases after six weeks of pregnancy.The reality TV star, who is running for governor in California’s recall election, also told CNN that despite her support for Texas lawmakers passing the widely condemned “Heartbeat” bill, she insisted she was actually pro-choice.“I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,” she told the network’s Brianna Keilar.“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
meaws.com

Caitlyn Jenner goes on Megyn Kelly’s podcast to once again reiterate her hatred of homeless people

Failed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appeared on failed morning show host Megyn Kelly’s crappy new podcast this week where she talked about the issues that are most important to California voters.Among the topics of conversation we how much both women loathe “woke” athletes who don’t kneel for the flag, how rich Jenner is, how she won an Olympic gold medal almost half a century ago (in case anyone forgot), and how much campaigning for office totally sucks, man!“It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked,” Jenner, whose campaign is currently over $156,000 in debt after blowing more than $910,000 on sushi dinners and limo rides, said. “Up early every day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner notches dismal California recall election finish after much-hyped campaign launch

Caitlyn Jenner grabbed plenty of attention when she launched her California gubernatorial recall election campaign in April. The 1976 Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete turned transgender rights activist and nationally known TV personality made headlines and landed numerous appearances on news networks during the opening months of her bid to oust and succeed embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKTV

Caitlyn Jenner Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality TV personality, and candidate for governor of California. Marriage: Kris Jenner (1991-2015); Linda Thompson (1981-1986); Chrystie Crownover (1972-1980) Children: with Kris: Kendall and Kylie; with Linda: Brandon and Brody; with Chrystie: Burt and Cassandra. Education: Graceland College,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
chatsports.com

Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Pro-Choice But Supports Texas' New Abortion Law

Caitlyn Jenner says she's all for "a woman's right to choose," but she also supports Texas' new, restrictive abortion law ... or at least its right to adopt it. Jenner explained herself during a Tuesday segment on CNN ... saying "I am for a woman's right to choose" but "I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision. That's their decision."
TEXAS STATE
meaws.com

Caitlyn Jenner and Her Recall 'Platform': What a Waste

History of making misogynist and generally offensive comments, including mocking premenstrual syndrome by calling it "Punish My Spouse.” And that "Blacks exaggerate the significance of racism." (Elder himself is Black.) When pressed hard by MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff, Elder refused to say whether he’d accept the results of the recall vote, and hinted strongly that he felt the election would be rigged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Australia#Gop#Cbs News#The Republican Party#Californians#Kcbs Radio
Washington Post

California’s recall fever

Forty-six candidates on the recall ballot. One governor with his first term on the line. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting to hold on to his seat, with the recall election that could replace him set to end Tuesday night. Newsom needs more than 50 percent of the vote to maintain his governorship.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy