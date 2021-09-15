'It's a shame. Honestly, it's a shame': Caitlyn Jenner reacts to 1% showing in California recall

Failed gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appeared on failed morning show host Megyn Kelly’s crappy new podcast this week where she talked about the issues that are most important to California voters.Among the topics of conversation we how much both women loathe “woke” athletes who don’t kneel for the flag, how rich Jenner is, how she won an Olympic gold medal almost half a century ago (in case anyone forgot), and how much campaigning for office totally sucks, man!“It’s the hardest I’ve ever worked,” Jenner, whose campaign is currently over $156,000 in debt after blowing more than $910,000 on sushi dinners and limo rides, said. “Up early every day.
