CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs, responsible for flooded apartment

By Spencer Soicher
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfoaN_0bwQQGrg00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An at-risk four-year-old boy who was reported missing for hours in Colorado Springs was found safe. Now, police say the boy accidentally caused flooding at an apartment complex.

Franklin Romero Niz was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. At 9:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Franklin was found safe and returned to his home.

While police were searching for Franklin, officers and the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a flooded apartment building at the Residence at Austin Bluffs.

At the scene, police say officers found the missing boy at an apartment. According to police, the four-year-old had turned on one of the faucets in the apartment and allowed the water to fill the unit.

Police didn't say whether the boy was in an empty unit or had wandered into a neighbors unit and turned the water on.

Officers told KRDO the water damage was not extensive, no other units were evacuated due to the flooding.

The post Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs, responsible for flooded apartment appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dead, single-vehicle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police were called to reports of a motorcycle crash in Southeast Colorado Springs, on Delta Drive, just south of Hancock Expressway. When police arrived, they found a man near the crash, completely unresponsive. CSPD attempted to save his life, however, the motorcyclist died. Based on the severity of The post Motorcyclist dead, single-vehicle crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Overnight shooting in Colorado Springs, man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, around 3:00 a.m., Colorado Springs Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Sienna Place Apartments in Southeast Colorado Springs. The complex is just south of the intersection of I-25 and Highway 24. Police found a man outside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. After being treated, the The post Overnight shooting in Colorado Springs, man arrested appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect in alleged Colorado Springs double-homicide arrested in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO)-- Lamar Taylor, the Colorado Springs man charged with double-homicide stemming from an incident at the Elks Lodge, was arrested on fugitive charges in Miami on Sept. 17. According to jail records, Taylor was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 7:52 PM EST, three days after he was publicly identified The post Suspect in alleged Colorado Springs double-homicide arrested in Miami appeared first on KRDO.
MIAMI, FL
KRDO News Channel 13

23-year-old airman killed in car crash on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- An active-duty airman died in a car crash on I-25 early Sunday morning. Academy first responders including fire, police, and contracted ambulance services were the first to respond. The accident happened Sunday, around 5:00 a.m., near the northbound I-25 Interquest Exit and mile marker 153. The 23-year old driver was The post 23-year-old airman killed in car crash on I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Austin, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police welcome new recruits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week, Colorado Springs Police welcomed 79 new recruits to the force. They shared photos on Twitter, adding it will be another six and a half months of learning, and growing before moving on to their next phase of training. The post Colorado Springs Police welcome new recruits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs student arrested for alleged school shooting threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a student was taken into custody and arrested regarding a threat of a possible school shooting at Roy J. Wasson High School. The high school is a D-11 school in East Colorado Springs. It started early Friday morning, around 6 a.m., when a Safe2Tell tip was The post Colorado Springs student arrested for alleged school shooting threat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police pursuit caught on camera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, Bobbi and Leo Garcia were at a stop light on Elizabeth St and Highway 50 in Pueblo. As they were waiting, a police pursuit occurred right in front of their eyes. A male suspect running on foot was being chased by Pueblo Police across the Highway 50 intersection in The post Pueblo Police pursuit caught on camera appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two juveniles shot near Widefield High School Saturday afternoon

Three people, including two juveniles, were shot Saturday afternoon around 4:20 p.m. according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. It happened in the 600 block of Widefield Drive in Colorado Springs. All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say they don't have a suspect, but there is no threat The post Two juveniles shot near Widefield High School Saturday afternoon appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bluffs
KRDO News Channel 13

BREAKING: Shooting near Colorado Springs elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a domestic violence incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Friday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 5:00 a.m. that a shooting occurred in the 7100 The post BREAKING: Shooting near Colorado Springs elementary school appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police use drones to find missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man that went missing from a senior living facility was found alive after the Pueblo Police Department used drones to survey the area. On Wednesday, September 15, a man dependent on medication walked away from Bonaventure of Pueblo and was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday, police were alerted that The post Pueblo Police use drones to find missing man appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fifth teen dies week after deadly crash in Wiley

WILEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The teen who initially survived a deadly crash in Prowers County passed away Friday. On September 9, four teens from Wiley died after being hit by a semi-truck. The fifth teen in the vehicle, 15-year-old Braden Black, was taken to Colorado Springs hospital. Friday, UCHealth released a statement on behalf of The post Fifth teen dies week after deadly crash in Wiley appeared first on KRDO.
WILEY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies arrest woman involved in shooting on Omaha Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a domestic violence incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Friday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred in the 7100 block of Omaha Blvd., Evans Elementary School The post Deputies arrest woman involved in shooting on Omaha Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman Gabby Petito was in Colorado Springs weeks before disappearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been weeks since 22-year-old Gabby Petito was last seen following a road trip with her fiance, and video posted to social media shows that the pair were in Colorado Springs near the tail end of the trip. Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11, 10 days The post Missing woman Gabby Petito was in Colorado Springs weeks before disappearance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fallen Firefighter Memorial Remembrance held at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest firefighter's union in the U.S. and Canada will conduct a virtual service honoring members who died protecting their communities. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a virtual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m. MST. The names of 225 firefighters The post Fallen Firefighter Memorial Remembrance held at Memorial Park appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects try to steal marijuana plants from Pueblo backyard before shooting at residents

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning after the suspects attempted to steal marijuana plants from a resident's backyard. It happened around 2 a.m., and when officers arrived, they spoke with two men who live in a home on Solar Drive. They told police that they were woken The post Suspects try to steal marijuana plants from Pueblo backyard before shooting at residents appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates grand opening in Colorado Springs today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will join its supporters and many eager shoppers on Saturday, Sep. 18th to celebrate the grand opening of the second Habitat ReStore in El Paso County. Activities will start at 9:30 a.m. with the ribbon-cutting by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers just ahead of 10:00 a.m. Pikes Peak Habitat ReStore Northeast6250 The post Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates grand opening in Colorado Springs today appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Double fatal crash west of Calhan

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two people are dead following a head-on collision between two Subarus, according to Colorado State Patrol. It happened on September 17th, around 12:24 A.M. One Subaru driven by a 20-year-old man was heading east, while the second Subaru driven by a woman going west on Highway 24. Both drivers died as a The post Double fatal crash west of Calhan appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs flea market stabbing identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly stabbing that happened at a flea market. September 5, Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Colorado Springs Flea Market. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to The post Victim in Colorado Springs flea market stabbing identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies following pick-up truck crash north Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The pedestrian involved on Saturday, Sept. 11 traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway has died Sunday due to injuries suffered in the accident. On Saturday, at around 9:20 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and pedestrian in the 3500 block of Austin The post Pedestrian dies following pick-up truck crash north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Texas Brotherhood Ride honors First Responders, traveling from Houston to the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A non-profit, called the Texas Brotherhood Ride, is honoring First Responders who made the ultimate sacrifice and their community. The organization says, "By riding bicycles, our goal is to bring awareness to these tragedies and letting their families, friends, and co-workers know that Texas Never Forgets." Riders will be traveling The post Texas Brotherhood Ride honors First Responders, traveling from Houston to the Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy