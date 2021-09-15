Missing 4-year-old found safe in Colorado Springs, responsible for flooded apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An at-risk four-year-old boy who was reported missing for hours in Colorado Springs was found safe. Now, police say the boy accidentally caused flooding at an apartment complex.

Franklin Romero Niz was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. At 9:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Franklin was found safe and returned to his home.

While police were searching for Franklin, officers and the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a flooded apartment building at the Residence at Austin Bluffs.

At the scene, police say officers found the missing boy at an apartment. According to police, the four-year-old had turned on one of the faucets in the apartment and allowed the water to fill the unit.

Police didn't say whether the boy was in an empty unit or had wandered into a neighbors unit and turned the water on.

Officers told KRDO the water damage was not extensive, no other units were evacuated due to the flooding.

