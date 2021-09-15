CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Battling 3-Alarm House Fire In Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a 3-alarm house fire in Palo Alto, Tuesday night.

The fire was first reported at 8:23 p.m.

The blaze was burning at a large 2-story home located in the 2100 block of Bryant Street.

More details to come.

