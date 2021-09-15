DOOM Eternal Update 1.21 Patch Notes

A new update for Overwatch has been released. In Patch 3.17, players can expect to see some handy changes and bug fixes coming to the game. As always with a game like Overwatch, there are some issues that need to be ironed out. This recent update hopes to fix some of the problems players might have noticed cropping up recently. Patch 3.17 looks to add some quality of life improvements to the game, as well as some bug fixes to maps, heroes, and everything in-between.

