DOOM Eternal Update 1.21 Patch Notes
Update 1.21 has arrived for DOOM Eternal, and here’s the full list of the changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update, so don’t expect any big changes with this patch. This update fixes some annoying issues players have been experiencing for a while now, but that’s not it a small addition has been made in preparation for an upcoming event. If you missed the last update read our last post about update 1.20 Here’s everything new with DOOM Eternal update 1.21.attackofthefanboy.com
