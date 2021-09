MONUMENT – The Battle of Monument football game picked up right where it left off after a year’s hiatus. Palmer Ridge (3-0) retained General Palmer’s Cup and beat crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer (1-2) 49-0 on Friday at Don Breese Stadium for the Bears’ fourth consecutive win in the rivalry game. The Bears and Rangers didn’t play last season with teams playing shortened schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Friday’s win continued a trend after 55-3 and 42-0 wins by Palmer Ridge in the previous two meetings.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO