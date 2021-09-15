Pokémon GO Azelf Raid Guide – Best Counters for Azelf Lake Trio Raid (September 2021)

The Lake Trio Raid hour will soon be live in Pokemon GO and this guide will help you get prepared to defeat Azelf during the hour-long window. You will need a good team of trainers and good counters to take down Azelf. This guide will break down exactly which are the best counters to beat Azelf in the Lake Trio Raid Hour. One thing to note about this raid is that it features the Lake Trio and each will spawn in a different place. Azelf will be found in Americas and Greenland on September 15th 2021 from 6pm local time until 7pm local time.