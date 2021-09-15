CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Azelf Raid Guide – Best Counters for Azelf Lake Trio Raid (September 2021)

By William Schwartz
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Trio Raid hour will soon be live in Pokemon GO and this guide will help you get prepared to defeat Azelf during the hour-long window. You will need a good team of trainers and good counters to take down Azelf. This guide will break down exactly which are the best counters to beat Azelf in the Lake Trio Raid Hour. One thing to note about this raid is that it features the Lake Trio and each will spawn in a different place. Azelf will be found in Americas and Greenland on September 15th 2021 from 6pm local time until 7pm local time.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Best moveset for Skarmory in Pokémon Go

Skarmory is the only species of Pokémon Go offering the double-typing Steel and Flying. It offers him numerous resistances Steel and Flying Pokémon wouldn’t normally have, which leaves him with only two weaknesses, to Electric and Fire attacks. Those few weaknesses make Skarmory a solid choice for your team. It...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Broke trainer wins Pokemon Go lottery after friend sends $3 for raid hour

A Pokemon Go player sent their broke friend the money for a Raid Pass for the Lugia event, only to have them catch three different shiny Lugia in the process. Some Pokemon trainers are just luckier than others when it comes to catching shiny Pokemon. The chances of encountering a shiny are incredibly slim, but for those with all the luck in the world, the chances are turned on their head.
GAMBLING
gamepur.com

Is Malamar good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Malamar is the evolved form of Inkay, and the Pokémon is making its debut in Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event. In it, Inkay will rarely appear in the wild, but it will likely show up in raids and field research tasks. For players who are lucky enough to catch enough Inkay to evolve into Malamar, this Pokémon is an interesting choice for the Great and Ultra Leagues. This guide details how Malamar is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Shiny Lake Guardians Trio Debut

Trainers, the Lake Guardians trio are now appearing in five-star Raids, and according to reports, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf can be shiny. Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are the new Tier 5 Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go. Uxie is appearing in the Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf in the Americas and Greenland.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Legendary Pok Mon#Legendary Pokemon#Azelf Lake Trio Raid#Mega Legendary#Pok Monfast#Attackcharged#Pinsir
dbltap.com

How to Beat Azelf in Pokemon GO

The Lake Trio has arrived in Pokemon GO, and they’ll be testing the might of Trainers worldwide in raids. Don’t be fooled by their adorable appearances, as they are powerful Psychic-types, especially Azelf. Here’s how to defeat Azelf in Pokemon GO. How to Beat Azelf in Pokemon GO. Azelf is...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom raid counters you need to know to defeat It

You'll want to know Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom counters when this fearsome dog appears in raids. Of all the Mega Pokemon in Pokemon Go, Mega Houndoom is one of the most useful. Its Fire and Dark typing, in conjunction with its impressive damage output, makes it a great option to take into battle against Psychic-type and Steel-type Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Lake Trio Pokemon GO Region Locations Explained

Pokemon GO’s Season of Mischief is well underway and a new trio of legendaries have taken the spotlight this month: Sinnoh’s very own Lake Trio. Depending on where the player is in the world will determine which Trio member they will encounter, so here are the Lake Trio region locations in Pokemon GO explained.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Make a Water Elevator in Minecraft

Minecraft has always had a long history of players discovering unique ways to build and invent certain real-world equivalent structures and places in the game. From rollercoasters to factories, to aquariums and much, much more. A highly requested structure for Minecraft was elevators, and through this guide, you will learn how to make a water elevator.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon UNITE Gift Players for Milestone Celebration

To celebrate over nine million downloads of Pokémon UNITE, all players who have downloaded the game will receive a gift this month. On September 29th, all users will have access to 2000 Aeos Tickets to spend freely in the game. All you need to do is log into the game on this date, and you’ll receive your free prize. The event takes place exactly a week after Pokémon UNITE launches on Mobile and iOS, so even more players will be able to access the bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Mesprit Raid Guide: How to Beat Mesprit

We've put together a short guide to taking down Mesprit as a Raid boss in Pokemon GO. Currently, Mesprit and its siblings Uxie and Azelf have taken over five-star raids from Lugia in specific regions. They will continue to be featured until Oct. 1. Mesprit is a pure psychic-type from...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe: Nidus Prime Build

Nidus Prime is the most popular Primed Warframe to have come out according to the Digital Extremes team. He’s even breaking records, and rightfully so. Nidus’ base form was so unique because he was the first Warframe to have unconventional builds and playstyles. He was the second Warframe in this ever-expanding roster to have no shields either.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Apex Legends Update 1.80 Patch Notes

Update 1.80 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 9.3 GB. This update adds the Rampart Town Takeover and Arenas Takeover to the game. Rampart gets a new Heirloom in this patch as well. This update also kicks off the Evolution Collection event, adding a ton of new cosmetics for players to collect. This update was originally supposed to include the tap strafing nerf, but it was delayed to a later patch. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.80.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Lunar Realm Guide: How to Catch Special Fish

The final stage of Genshin Impact‘s current Lunar Realm fishing event is here, introducing to Travelers all-around a new type of ornamental fish, the Moonfin. With that said, we will now tell you how to catch the Special Fish so that you can not only finish the quest but also complete the game’s newest Battle Pass challenge, which asks you to catch at least 5 of them. Ready?
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact Amakumo Peak Floor Puzzle Guide: How to Lower the Water

The Amakumo Peak Floor Puzzle is new to the 2.1 edition of Genshin Impact and already has many players stumped. However, Electroculus and a hidden achievement are under the surface, making it essential to access the underground and collect these. So here we go through everything you’ll need to do to clear this puzzle, lower the water and get to the underground of Amakumo Peak.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has released its second Season of the Lost exotic weapon in the form of Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle. The steps that players have been going through via Mara has seemingly had no end until now. With this release, the lengthy Hollow Coronation questline has its culmination and with it one of the most powerful weapons you can get your hands on. Before we gather the spoils though, we need to complete the quest. Without further adieu, here are the steps needed to be finished in order to acquire Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy