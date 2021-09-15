India, Singapore harmonise their rapid payment schemes
Singapore and India have struck an agreement to harmonise their peer-to-peer payments systems, allowing low-cost real-time cross-border payments. India currently operates a system called the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that offers the chance to make real-time money transfers using an identifier tied to the scheme which does not divulge account details to remitters. Singapore's PayNow operates along similar lines, using mobile phone numbers as an identifier.www.theregister.com
