India, Singapore harmonise their rapid payment schemes

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore and India have struck an agreement to harmonise their peer-to-peer payments systems, allowing low-cost real-time cross-border payments. India currently operates a system called the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that offers the chance to make real-time money transfers using an identifier tied to the scheme which does not divulge account details to remitters. Singapore's PayNow operates along similar lines, using mobile phone numbers as an identifier.

ambcrypto.com

India’s biggest lender disables UPI payments facility for crypto-merchants

According to local reports, India’s State Bank of India (SBI) has disabled its UPI payment facility for crypto-merchants. This is big news, especially since this is sure to impede access to the sector, something that has for long been a barrier to entry for many. At press time, Indian crypto-exchange...
BUSINESS
pymnts

India's SBI Latest Bank to Bar Payments to Crypto Exchanges

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cut off payments made with its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to cryptocurrency exchanges, the EconoTimes reported. The news comes as several Indian banks have been disabling fund transfers to crypto exchanges, the report stated. SBI bank customers will not be able to transfer...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

India eases ownership rules, payments to help phone firms

DELHI/MUMBAI (Sept 15): India will allow mobile-phone companies to be fully foreign-owned without needing government approvals and will give operators more time to pay government dues, part of a plan to help an industry grappling with mounting debt and a crushing price war. Telecommunications firms can receive 100% foreign direct...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

India approves $3.5 bln scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved an incentive scheme for the automobile sector aimed at boosting production of electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles and promoting the manufacture of drones. The government will give about 260 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) in incentives to auto companies and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Systems#Money Laundering#Paynow#Reserve Bank#Upo#Monetary Authority#Mas#Alipay
crowdfundinsider.com

Singapore’s PayNow and India’s Unified Payments Interface to Connect Next Year

The goal is to provide instantaneous, low-cost fund transfers directly from one bank account to another between the two countries. In a public statement, MAS said that when implemented, fund transfers can be made from India to Singapore using mobile phone numbers, and from Singapore to India using UPI virtual payment addresses (VPA). MAS described the forthcoming link as a significant upgrade to the cross-border payment systems of today.
WORLD
ZDNet

Singapore, India to link national payment systems for cross-border transfers

Singapore and India are working to link their country's respective real-time payment system, enabling funds to be transferred via mobile numbers and virtual payment addresses. The move aims to support growing remittance traffic and drive cross-border interoperability. Work to connect Singapore's PayNow and India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructures were...
WORLD
financemagnates.com

MAS and RBI to Link Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced today that the two authorities are planning to link Singapore’s PayNow and India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by July 2022. According to an official announcement shared by MAS, the linkage will enable users to execute instant...
WORLD
