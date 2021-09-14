CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Update 1.80 Patch Notes

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.80 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at roughly 9.3 GB. This update adds the Rampart Town Takeover and Arenas Takeover to the game. Rampart gets a new Heirloom in this patch as well. This update also kicks off the Evolution Collection event, adding a ton of new cosmetics for players to collect. This update was originally supposed to include the tap strafing nerf, but it was delayed to a later patch. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.80.

