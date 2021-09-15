CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Rewind: Is Brandon Aiyuk in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse?

By The Press Democrat
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers started their season with a win for only the second time in five years when they defeated the Detroit Lions 41-33 on Sunday. In many ways, this victory felt like a defeat due to the loss of Jason Verrett for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Raheem Mostert was also lost for the season. The running back announced early Tuesday that he has chosen to have season-ending surgery on his knee.

Kyle Shanahan
