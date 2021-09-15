CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon GO Uxie Raid Guide – Best Counters for Uxie Lake Trio Raid (September 2021)

By William Schwartz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Trio Raid hour will soon be live in Pokemon GO and this guide will help you get prepared to defeat Uxie during the hour-long window. You will need a good team of trainers and good counters to take down Uxie. This guide will break down exactly which are the best counters to beat Uxie in the Lake Trio Raid Hour. One thing to note about this raid is that it features the Lake Trio and each will spawn in a different place. Uxie will be found in Asia Pacific on September 15th 2021 from 6pm local time until 7pm local time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Uxie Lake Trio Raid#The Best Uxie Counters#Mega Legendary#Pok Monfast#Attackcharged#Escavalierbug
