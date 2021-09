BOWLING GREEN, OHIO. – Illinois soccer continued to roll on the road Thursday night in Ohio, as the Illini got back in the win column with a 5-1 victory over Bowling Green. The Illini (3-3-0) fired a season-high 10 shots on goal, while five different Illini tallied goals as they moved past the Falcons. Bowling Green (1-4-1) managed just four shots on target against the Illini defense, while freshman Naomi Jackson, who made her debut in the Orange and Blue, saved three Falcon chances while surrendering one goal.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO