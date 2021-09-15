CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon GO Mesprit Raid Guide – Best Counters for Mesprit Lake Trio Raid (September 2021)

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Trio Raid hour will soon be live in Pokemon GO and this guide will help you get prepared to defeat Mesprit during the hour-long window. You will need a good team of trainers and good counters to take down Mesprit. This guide will break down exactly which are the best counters to beat Mesprit in the Lake Trio Raid Hour. One thing to note about this raid is that it features the Lake Trio and each will spawn in a different place. Mesprit will be found in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India on September 15th 2021 from 6pm local time until 7pm local time.

