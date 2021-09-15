Showers and T-storms before the end of the work week

For Monday expect us to stay dry through the early hours of the morning prior to showers knocking on the door by late morning/early afternoon. For the afternoon and evening hours, the passing of a cold front will bring us the chance for some heavy downpours and a few stronger thunderstorms. The severity of these storms is still in question as late morning cloud coverage may limit the amount of instability the atmosphere can accumulate. If some clearing (sunshine) can occur prior to the passing of the cold front in the late afternoon hours, the possibility for atmospheric energy that can produce some stronger storms would be possible. This will be something we will monitor as we move through the morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO