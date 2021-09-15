CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers and T-storms before the end of the work week

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms roll into the area Thursday night into Friday. Expect Friday to stay cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. The weekend looks warmer with upper 70s Saturday and 80s returning Sunday and Monday.

