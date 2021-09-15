CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Lingering in between

By Mary Rolfes
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, Sept. 4 marked a monumental moment in Ann Arbor. For the first time in nearly two years, Michigan Stadium welcomed in students at full capacity for the first game of the Wolverines’ 2021 season. And though this wasn’t a homecoming game, the event centered largely on the idea of coming — or, more accurately, returning — home. A tumultuous virtual year left students scattered across the world in their childhood bedrooms. Tens of thousands of them reuniting in one cherished location at the same time was cause for celebration, even if dampened by lingering COVID-19 concerns.

www.michigandaily.com

