CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDHD to expand COVID services

By Alicia Naspretto
KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central District Health Department will be expanding their COVID services after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow them to add a temporary building to their parking lot. It will replace the tent they have now that was once used for Test Nebraska...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a year ago. RELATED: Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut Down
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
wmay.com

Another School District Ordered To Drop Student Mask Mandate

Another Central Illinois school district has been prohibited from requiring masks for students without a formal quarantine order from the health department. A Montgomery County judge handed down that order Friday against the Hillsboro School District, in the latest legal challenge to the state mask mandate brought by attorney Thomas DeVore. Similar orders were handed down earlier in the week against schools in Carlyle and Teutopolis.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
CBS LA

County Health Officials Announce Order Requiring Proof Of Vaccination At Some Indoor And Outdoor Venues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination. Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4. The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events. “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director. Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required. The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Marietta Daily Journal

Cupid extends state of emergency for Cobb another month

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a one-month extension to the COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency she instituted on Aug. 19. The declaration maintains the use of the county’s emergency operations plan, which allows resources to be funneled to local hospitals, state agencies and other organizations that may have a critical need for equipment and supplies.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdhd#Ksnb#The City Council#Test Nebraska#Local4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSNB Local4

Second West Nile death reported in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two West Nile Virus (WNV) deaths for the 2021 season have been confirmed this week in the Three Rivers District Health Department (3RPHD) that includes Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties. Both individuals were older adults with underlying health conditions. Three Rivers Public Health Department announced the first confirmed death of WNV within the health district on Monday, September 13, 2021. The second death was confirmed in 3RPHD today.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Six people contract West Nile Virus this month in CDHD district

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central District Health Department (CDHD) says they have been made aware of six cases of West Nile Virus in their district this month. CDHD says West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to humans via the bite of an infected mosquito. Currently, there is no...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Rising Covid-19 cases triggers advisories in the tri-cities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Covid-19 cases in the South Heartland are getting worse and worse and for the first time ever, the health department has issued a Covid advisory. “This is not a mandate. This is not a requirement. These are best practices and just a way to let people know what’s going on in our community,” said SHDHD Director Michele Bever.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSNB Local4

Human cases of West Nile in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Six human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been reported so far this month in the Central District. West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.
NEBRASKA STATE
WCIA

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Foodmobile expands service

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Eastern Illinois Foodbank Foodmobile at Normal West High School has expanded its service. “When the pandemic shut things down, this didn’t shut down. We actually operated through the winter outside, because we felt so strongly about it,” Unit 5 Communications Director, Dayna Brown said. Volunteers...
NORMAL, IL
KSNB Local4

Allo Communications to move into Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents in Grand Island will now have two options for internet and cable, after the city council voted Tuesday night to grant Allo Communications a franchise agreement for the city. Grand Island also currently has a deal with Charter/Spectrum. City leaders told Local4 News they...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy