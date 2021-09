Posey went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs in Monday's victory over the Rockies. The catcher took Kyle Freeland deep in the first inning for his 17th long ball of the season. He later doubled and scored again in the sixth inning. The 34-year-old has been a huge part of the team's success this season, posting a .306 batting average and .395 on-base percentage, both of which are his best since 2017, while slugging .512 which is his best since his MVP campaign in 2012.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO