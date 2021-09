Aside from a couple of injuries, including one that could possibly be extremely difficult to overcome, things have gone swimmingly well for the BYU football team this season. With one-quarter of the regular-season already in the books, the Cougars own wins over three Power Five programs/Pac-12 teams, have yet to trail in a game and have soared to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, No. 16 in the Coaches poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO