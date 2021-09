The Winhawks’ boys soccer game against the John Marshall High School Rockets ended in a 2-2 tie after an eventful game last Thursday. This was the first game of the season the Winhawks played from behind, after the Rockets scored twice near the end of the first half. Winona did a good job of keeping the ball in control and on Rochester’s side early on, which gave them some chances of scoring. However, the Rockets started to gain momentum, which led them to get ahead and score the first two points of the game. The first half ended 2-0, with Rochester in the lead.

WINONA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO