Fort Lee, NJ

FLPL's Fall Yoga with Zeni

fortleenj.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Fort Lee Public Library on Saturday, September 18 at 9:30am to help you align the body, pare what no longer serves you (including any remaining Covid pounds!), build strength, develop flexibility, and clarify and focus the mind. The classes are beginner-friendly yoga led by Zeni, owner of our neighboring yoga studio down Main Street, Pure Bliss Yoga. Wear comfortable clothes for movement. The classes will be available in-person, outdoors, at the Church of Madonna lawn by the Library. In case of inclement weather, the class will be virtual on Zoom. Space is limited so registration is required at fortleelibrary.org/events. Bring your own yoga mat or towel. Wear comfortable clothes for movement. (There will also be a class on October 16.)

