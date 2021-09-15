Utah is Setting Record Highs for Overnight Lows

On This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk about why our overnight lows are not so low anymore. Across the continental US this summer it was unusually hot, particularly at night. Overnight lows were the warmest on record for every state on the west coast and parts of the northeast. Utah experienced its warmest summer nights on record, with nighttime lows in the Salt Lake City area now averaging almost nine degrees Fahrenheit warmer than those recorded in the 1960's.