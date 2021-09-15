CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah is Setting Record Highs for Overnight Lows

 5 days ago
On This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk about why our overnight lows are not so low anymore. Across the continental US this summer it was unusually hot, particularly at night. Overnight lows were the warmest on record for every state on the west coast and parts of the northeast. Utah experienced its warmest summer nights on record, with nighttime lows in the Salt Lake City area now averaging almost nine degrees Fahrenheit warmer than those recorded in the 1960's.

KPCW

Saturday's Autumn Aloft Cancelled Due to Weather

Saturday's Autumn Aloft event in Park City has been cancelled due to rain. Organizers announced ealry Saturday they would wait as long as possible before making a decision based on the weather. Rain started to fall in Park City shortly after 7am and organizers made the call to cancel Saturday's event shortly before 7:15. Rain is expected to fall throughout the Wasatch Back all day Saturday.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

