CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Brescia named a 'best value' southern college by U.S. News & World Report

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

Brescia University has been named a “best value” school among regional southern colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication, which ranks colleges annually, listed Brescia as 15th in the category of “Best Value Schools for Regional Colleges in the South.”

Brescia was also ranked 31st in the category of “Best Regional Colleges in the South,” which focuses on schools that offer undergraduate degrees, with fewer than half of degrees in liberal arts.

In the release, Brescia president, the Rev. Larry Hostetter said, “We do our best to make sure that a Brescia education is affordable while maintaining high quality. These recognitions affirm that we are doing both, offering a great education at the most affordable price possible.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
Yes Weekly

Decade of Distinction: HPU Named No. 1 Again by U.S. News and World Report

HPU has been named the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for the 10th consecutive year and No. 1 Most Innovative for the seventh consecutive year. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 – High Point University has been named the No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for a decade by U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges.” In the 2022 edition, HPU has also been named No. 1 Most Innovative for the seventh consecutive year and recognized in several other categories.
HIGH POINT, NC
heidelberg.edu

'Berg climbs on U.S. News 'Best Value' list

Heidelberg University has climbed higher in U.S. News & World Report’s annual survey of “Best Value” colleges and universities in the Midwest region. In the rankings released today, Heidelberg is listed at No. 5 – up from No. 8 a year ago – on the “Best Value” list. According to...
TIFFIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brescia University#U S News World Report#Best Value#Affirm
jcu.edu

U.S. News & World Report, Princeton Review Name John Carroll University “Best in Midwest”

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — On the strength of a liberal arts curriculum that inspires students to see the world from many lenses and develop critical thinking skills to become leaders in their communities, John Carroll University once again earned the #2 spot among the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest according to the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca College, amid a year of turmoil, recognized by U.S. News & World Report

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College has been named a top 10 regional university by the U.S. News & World Report as part of the publication’s annual collegiate rankings. Ithaca College was ranked #10 out of the 171 “institutions of its kind in the North.“ The categories are broken up into four geographic regions, and include schools with undergraduate and master’s degree programs, but few or no doctorate degree programs. Additionally, the magazine gave the school ratings as the 14th most innovative, the 10th best value and having the third-best undergraduate teaching, all among schools of its kind, which is defined as a regional university.
ITHACA, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

Claflin University Remains a Top Ten Institution in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 List of Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities

  “Claflin University not only survived—we thrived,” proclaimed Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack last fall after looking back at how quickly the University’s faculty, staff, students, and alumni adapted to the massive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. By transitioning to innovative teaching and learning modules, and working cohesively as a team; essential administrative functions, academic departments, and other University programs continued […]
COLLEGES
earlham.edu

U.S. News & World Report recognizes Earlham for excellence in teaching, value, innovation and study abroad opportunities

U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” guidebook for 2022 has recognized Earlham College for academic excellence, value, innovation, study abroad opportunities and a commitment to undergraduate teaching. The popular resource for college-bound students consistently ranks Earlham among its top 100 National Liberal Arts Colleges. Among institutions in that prestigious...
RICHMOND, IN
okstate.edu

OSU named a top public school in U.S. News and World Report

Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9782 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University maintained its strong standing as a top 100 public school in the latest U.S. News and World Report’s Best College Rankings list released this week. In the overall category of Best National University, OSU came in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
paramuspost.com

BERKELEY COLLEGE RANKED AMONG BEST REGIONAL COLLEGES IN THE NORTH AND A TOP PERFORMER FOR SOCIAL MOBILITYBY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

For the second consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named Berkeley College New Jersey one of the Best Regional Colleges in the North in its 2022 edition of the Best Colleges Survey. Berkeley College New Jersey was also recognized for the first time as a Top Performer on Social Mobility among Colleges in the region.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
US News and World Report

U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2022 Best Colleges Rankings

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges. Now in its 37th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,400 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. "Students and faculty continue to feel...
COLLEGES
richlandsource.com

Ashland named a “Best College” by U.S. News & World Report

ASHLAND – Ashland University has been selected as a “Best College” by the forthcoming U.S. News & World Report annual guidebook, ranking 54th out of the 157 schools in the Regional Universities – Midwest category. The latest edition of the highly-respected university rankings were released Monday. Upon closer examination, Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland tabbed a “Best College” by U.S. News & World Report

ASHLAND – Ashland University has been selected as a “Best College” by the forthcoming U.S. News & World Report annual guidebook, ranking 54th out of the 157 schools in the Regional Universities – Midwest category. The latest edition of the highly-respected university rankings were released Monday. Upon closer examination, Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
280
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy