Brescia named a 'best value' southern college by U.S. News & World Report

Brescia University has been named a “best value” school among regional southern colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication, which ranks colleges annually, listed Brescia as 15th in the category of “Best Value Schools for Regional Colleges in the South.”

Brescia was also ranked 31st in the category of “Best Regional Colleges in the South,” which focuses on schools that offer undergraduate degrees, with fewer than half of degrees in liberal arts.

In the release, Brescia president, the Rev. Larry Hostetter said, “We do our best to make sure that a Brescia education is affordable while maintaining high quality. These recognitions affirm that we are doing both, offering a great education at the most affordable price possible.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse