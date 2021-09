This summer, the college announced a new administrative position, it’s first Dean of Academic Excellence, filled by professor and former Associate Dean Christine Gustafson, Ph.D. This new role is a part of the college’s strategic plan for academic initiatives to ensure student academic success and achievement, so that each student has the opportunity to reach their full potential. The leadership changes were announced by President Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D., last winter with changes effective July 1. The restructuring of academic division included the dean and associate dean positions were reimagined as dean of the faculty and dean of academic success respectively.

