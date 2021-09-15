CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea's LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

Hyundai logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves.

In a video broadcast on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the plant was the first EV battery facility in Southeast Asia and signalled the government's commitment to use its nickel resources to develop downstream industries.

"Indonesia has the world's biggest nickel reserves and with this potential, I believe in the next three to four years, with good management, Indonesia will be the main producer of nickel-based products, such as batteries," Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said at a ground-breaking ceremony.

The battery plant in the Indonesian province of West Java is part of a $9.8 billion investment plan for LGES, according to Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, spanning the nickel and battery supply chain.

Jong-hyun Kim, the chief executive of LGES, which is wholly owned by LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS), said in a virtual address batteries will be produced using the company's latest technology and installed in various Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp EVs.

Plant construction will be completed by the first half of 2023, a joint statement from Hyundai Motor Group and LGES said, adding that mass production of battery cells in the new facility is expected to commence in the first half of 2024.

When fully operational, the facility is expected to annually produce 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) of NCMA (nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum) lithium-ion battery cells to power more than 150,000 EVs.

In addition, the facility will be ready to increase its production capacity up to 30 GWh to meet future growth, the statement said.

Hyundai Motor Group and LGES expect to develop in Indonesia a battery industry, as well as assembly plants for EVs and recharging infrastructure.

"Through the development of these industries, an EV ecosystem will be successfully developed in Indonesia, and furthermore I am confident Indonesia will play a key role as the hub of Southeast Asia's EVs market," Hyundai Motor Chairman Euisun Chung said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

whtc.com

South Korea’s ‘Gen MZ’ leads rush into the ‘metaverse’

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean engineer Shaun has big plans to develop the parcels of land he has snapped up for millions of won (thousands of dollars) in recent years into long-term moneyspinners. “I’m planning to design my building which is suitable to host K-pop live performances and K-drama screenings,”...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Toyota's big pivot to EVs: will spend $13.5B on battery tech by 2030

TOKYO — Toyota said Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which pioneered hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles...
ECONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: South Korea's Balancing Act

Cities around the world are trying to balance safety in a continuing pandemic without shutting down businesses. In South Korea’s capital, that’s leading to some small adjustments. Starting Monday, restaurants and bars in the Seoul metropolitan area could stay open until 10pm, at least for the next four weeks. That’s...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

NIO’s Been Making EV Battery Swapping More Efficient

CleanTechnica recently got to check out the NIO ES8 up close and personal in Norway — the brand new European edition of the ES8. Chanan Bos wrote a super thorough review of the ES8 over the weekend and has a related video coming as well. Interestingly, one of the biggest points of discussion and controversy in the comments under the story was regarding the battery swapping. Some see the battery swapping solution as a great, key differentiator for NIO that helps pull in more buyers and increase the convenience of EV life. Others see it as an inefficient, costly system that will never work at scale and is a poor alternative to better ultrafast charging.
CARS
rubbernews.com

EVs driving auto plant investments

DETROIT—Vehicle electrification not only is dominating the conversation about the auto industry's future, it's also dominating North American factory investment. In the first six months of this year, 95 percent of all auto maker plant site investments in North America was for electric vehicle-related products, representing more than $12 billion.
ECONOMY
