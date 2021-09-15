CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Newsom makes acceptance speech less than hour after polls close

By Nik Wojcik
sfbayca.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Secretary of State estimated in July that the recall election would cost somewhere in the ballpark of $276 million. So, what did taxpayers get for the exorbitantly large bill? Well, they got the same governor in the end. But they were also treated to incessant robocalls and a Kodiak bear that immediately come to mind ahead of the 46 mostly unknown challengers hoping to boot Gov. Gavin Newsom from his Sacramento digs.

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
California State
Larry Elder
Caitlyn Jenner
Gavin Newsom
Donald Trump
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Recall election: Candidates make final push as polls set to close

LOS ANGELES - Tuesday is the final day for California voters to return their vote-by-mail ballots or cast ballots at voting centers in the gubernatorial recall election. The recall ballot contains only two questions: should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled -- removed -- from office, and if so, which of the 46 candidates on the ballot or seven write-in candidates should replace him?
