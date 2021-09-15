CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Primetime Series Adds High-Rated Cards for Chris Paul, Tim Duncan

By Matt Couden
vgr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the NBA 2K22 game has only been out for under a week, content is coming in quickly for MyTeam fans. With Season 1 underway, the new NBA 2K22 MyTeam Primetime series has debuted in the game. These limited-time packs offer gamers of the best new cards to add to lineups including Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and future HOFer, Chris Paul. Here’s the breakdown of these new items and also a look at the Season Agendas.

