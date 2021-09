Call of Duty: Warzone Has Released A New Patch Today That May Change Its Meta. Call of Duty: Warzone released in 2020 and has solidified its spot as a top battle royale, notwithstanding the gripes of hackers, bugs, glitches and more. At its core, it is a fun game with great gunplay and more. Since its release, Activision and now, Raven Software, have been releasing content ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Today, Raven Software released patch notes that may just shake up the game’s current meta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO