Motor City Pride, a Southern vegan pop-up, FrankenFest, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week

Southern Vegan Weekend with Chef Chris Tucker of The Great American Baking Show. Thursday, 9/16-Sunday, 9/19: In 2021, eating meat is so passé. Or is it pâté? Regardless, more Americans are turning to plant-based lifestyles, aka veganism, than ever before. A study published last year found that more than 9.6 million people in the U.S. are vegan, which is a 300% increase from previous years. Not only are the benefits of eating plants substantial, but the faux meat options for leaf-eaters in restaurants, fast food joints, and in grocery stores is increasing and improving.