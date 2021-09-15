Chinese Factory, Retail Sector Growth Stumbles Over COVID-19 Outbreaks
Investing.com – China's factory and retail sectors hit a bump on the road to economic recovery in August thanks to COVID-19 outbreaks and supply disruptions. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released earlier in the day said industrial production grew 5.3% year-on-year, its weakest pace since July 2020. The growth was also lower than both the 5.8% in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and July’s 6.4% growth.za.investing.com
Comments / 0