BRYAN -- A 2-0 halftime deficit was no issue for unbeaten Bryan as the Golden Bears scored four second-half goals to pick up a 4-2 win over St. Marys on Tuesday. Delilah Taylor scored the go-ahead goal following a penalty on the Roughriders before Kailee Thiel scored her second goal of the match to put things away in the final minutes on an assist from Marah Smith.