The Apple Watch Series 7 is new, but is it worth it?

By Erin Fox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big rumors heating up before Apple’s “California Streaming” iPhone announcement event about the Apple Watch Series 7 wound up fizzling out as soon as the new smartwatch was unveiled. The speculation was that Apple would perform the most significant overhaul of its smartwatch ever, aligning its design with that of the iPhone 12 and 13 — namely, flat sides and a more squared-off look with a larger display and smaller bezels. We got the larger display and slimmer bezels part, but the Apple Watch Series 7 still mostly looks like its predecessors at casual glance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Smartwatch#The Apple Watch Series 7#Apple Watch Se#Os#Usb
