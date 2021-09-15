CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
xCloud and Xbox Remote Play are officially available on Windows

By Erin Fox
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that its xCloud service, officially known as Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Remote Play are now available to everyone with the Xbox app on Windows 10 (or 11). These features on PC rolled out to Xbox Insiders as a beta last month, and have been available on phones for a while, but them being officially available on PC is nice to see too. It’s giving you another option for how you want to play, whether the game is running on your personal console or Microsoft’s servers.

