The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team got one of its biggest regular-season wins in years on Tuesday. The Royals, co-ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, outlasted 4A No. 2 Yorktown in five sets in front of a happy home crowd. The scores were 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-10. Southeastern was down 24-21 in the fourth set before rallying to tie it up at 24-24, but the Tigers scored the last two points to force a fifth set. The Royals were able to take control of the fifth to get the win – their first victory over Yorktown in five years.

CARMEL, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO