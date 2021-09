Sept. 9, 6:25 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 500 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Tear, 58, Hicksville, ran off the road continuing through a bean field, struck a ditch, rolled over County Road 17 and into a second bean field. Tear was taken by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle and Tear was cited with failure to control.