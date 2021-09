For the first time in school history, Tenino has a boys golf team. And for the first time ever, the Beavers held a home match on Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf Course in Yelm. Facing 1A Evergreen League rival Hoquiam, the Beavers took a 178-246 loss. But for Tenino coach Del Sandberg and his team, Tuesday’s match was more about the start of an era rather than winning or losing.

TENINO, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO