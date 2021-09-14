Clint Brame, 35, of Madisonville, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, while whitewater rafting in West Virginia. Funeral services will be noon Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville, with Brother Harrell Riley and Brother Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in LaFayette. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hopkinsville and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.