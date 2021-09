At least 200 children in Florida missed school last week because they were lying in hospital beds sick with Covid-19. Even as overall cases in Florida decrease after a record spike - the state recorded more new coronavirus cases in August than at any other part of the pandemic - hospitalisations among children have increased. Data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention suggest a 5.5 per cent increase in hospitalisations for people 17 and younger in the state over the past week. Students in Texas are not faring much better; the state has one of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO