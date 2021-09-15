CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 01:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Portage; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portage County in northeastern Ohio Geauga County in northeastern Ohio Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio East central Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 103 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakewood to Grafton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Willowick, Ravenna, Chardon, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, Kent, Solon, Willoughby, Hudson and Twinsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

