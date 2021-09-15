CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitch warns an Evergrande default may have broad China economic effects

By Clare Jim
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China’s No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and...

World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

World shares and U.S. futures fell Monday after Wall Street ended last week with another decline. Many markets in Asia were closed for holidays and analysts said the thin trading accentuated volatility. Shares dropped more than 2% in Paris and Frankfurt, while Hong Kong’s benchmark sank 3.3%. Investors are watching...
Evergrande Collapse Could Have a ‘Domino Effect' on China's Property Sector, AllianceBernstein Says

A spillover of the crisis at China Evergrande Group into other parts of the economy could become a systemic problem, warned Jenny Zeng from AllianceBernstein. Zeng said a sizable number of developers in the offshore dollar market appear to be "highly distressed" and may not survive much longer if the refinancing channel remains shut for a prolonged period.
World shares at one-month low, default fears stalk China Evergrande

(Reuters) - World shares skidded and the dollar firmed on Monday ahead of a week packed with global central bank meetings, while debt troubles at property group China Evergrande dragged Hong Kong stocks towards to a one-year low. European stocks were 1.8% lower, slipping to two-month lows, with energy and...
China’s attendance at Cop26 in doubt, Alok Sharma says

Chinese president Xi Jinping has yet to commit to attending the Cop26 international climate change talks in Glasgow in November, according to the conference’s head.Cop26 president Alok Sharma acknowledged China will have to be a “key” part of any agreement and said the “ball is in their court” to make the talks a success.But he was unable to confirm China would even be sending a delegation to Glasgow – although he said he was “very, very hopeful” they would.When asked if Mr Xi had committed to being in Glasgow, Mr Sharma told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “No, not yet.“There...
Evergrande Contagion Fears Hit Hong Kong Stocks, With Default Expected

Fears of a contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse...
Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong shed 3.3 percent, with Evergrande down almost 19 percent briefly before ending 10 percent off. New World Development dived 12.3 percent and Henderson Land tanked 13.2 percent. The Hang Seng Property Index dropped more than six percent, its worst performance since May 2020.
Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property

BEIJING (Reuters) -Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said. Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17 that has...
China halts Vietnam's $1 billion dragon fruit trade over COVID

China has suspended imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam saying it found traces of the coronavirus, temporarily halting a $1 billion market as Beijing continues its vigorous testing of inbound food shipments for evidence of the pathogen. Imports of the tropical fruit have been suspended for a week beginning Wednesday,...
Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
FT: China begins to block financial websites and pressure bloggers who analyze markets

China has begun to block blogs and financial data, which could limit access to reliable information on the second world economy, pick up Financial Times. Last month, China launched a campaign of “special corrective measures”, in the framework of which regulators would be taking steps against market skeptics and pessimistic views on the Chinese financial system, false data and fraud issued by money information companies, according to FT.
US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
European fund giant Amundi says has $25 million China Evergrande exposure

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi’s exposure to troubled Chinese property giant China Evergrade Group is currently $25 million, less than 10% of what it was earlier in the year, a spokesman for $2 trillion fund firm told Reuters on Friday. EMAXX data, which provides details of funds’...
Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, the day after the island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a...
Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2017 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

Under fire for allegations that it bowed to pressure from China and other governments, the World Bank has dropped a popular report that ranked countries by how welcoming they are to businesses.The report is important to many companies and investors around the world: They use the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report to help decide where to invest money, open manufacturing plants or sell products.Eager to attract investment, countries around the world, especially developing economies, have sought to improve their rankings in the World Bank's report.Sometimes, nations would pursue substantive policy changes — by, for example, making it easier for...
Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
